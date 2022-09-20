Looks like Sackboy: A Big Adventure is all but confirmed for PC

Audio player loading…

Sony's stitched mascot Sackboy looks to definitely be heading to PC, as a Steam database update has all but confirmed a port of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Rumours around the port have been rife for a few months—a SteamDB entry appeared back in October 2021, which was theorised to be the game based on references to Project Marmalade, its original codename. That same name also appeared as part of the massive Nvidia GeForce leak a month prior. Then in June, some very convincing screenshots of PC Sackboy appeared on Reddit, further solidifying that this was something that was happening.

Now, as VGC reports, the SteamDB entry has received a little update. An icon has been added, showing a happy, zoomed-in Sackboy taken from A Big Adventure's key art. It all but confirms that Sackboy is heading to PC sometime soon, though it's uncertain when. The icon update came alongside language support, which usually signals that a game isn't far off releasing. I'd hazard a guess we'll be seeing the port before 2022 closes out, though we could see it pushed into early 2023.

The whole thing is rather exciting, and it marks yet another PlayStation exclusive making its way over here. The past 18 months have seen Sony dedicate itself to bringing its games over to PC—we've had the likes of Horizon, Days Gone, God of War and Spider-Man receive ports and for the most part, they've been pretty damn good. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is sitting at a fine score of 79 on Metacritic, touted as a fun platformer with a lovable mascot. I would've personally preferred to see LittleBigPlanet get ported—just think of all the cool mods you could have!—but it's still nice to see that Sony wasn't just blowing hot air when it said it was dedicated to PC as a platform.