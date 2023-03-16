The FITS come with a decent sound and a comfortable fit, which would make them rather middling earbuds were it not for their extreme usability. They've become my on-the-go buds as well as my in-office gaming headset, too, and that's all because of just how well they work. Despite its personal fitting Lightform gimmick, it's the one-size-fits-all nature that really sells them.

There's a lot to be said about real-world functionality. When a product just fits into your life so easily as to push out something else that might empirically be 'better' you know it's got something tangible to offer. That's where I am with the Logitech G FITS earbuds. They're now the buds I use on a day-to-day basis, and have replaced the gaming headset I use in the office, too.

That's because of their dual-mode wireless design and how easy it is to switch back and forth. I can wear the FITS on my walk into the office listening to stuff on my phone, switch on my PC, then one quick triple-tap and I'm hooked into my desktop rig. Then, when I shut down at the end of the day, I can just walk away and it'll automatically reconnect to my phone for the bus-ride home. Yeah, I'm a one-way walker. It's a big hill to get back home.

The Logitech buds are comfortable enough that wearing them for such an extended period of time isn't really an issue either. That's largely because they actually mould to your ears when you first use them. It's a slightly odd feature, and a slightly odd sensation when they're forming to your ear-holes, too, because they do get warm.

Logitech calls it Lightform and it uses UV LEDs in the buds to harden a material in the earbud tips (a photopolymer) that is designed to form to your ears' individual shape. This has the combined effect of giving you a secure fit so they don't fall out, and delivers a natural sound isolation that means Logitech doesn't need to add any battery-draining ANC features to its buds.

FITS specs (Image credit: Future) Drivers: 10mm

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20,000Hz

Connection: Bluetooth 5.2, Lightspeed 2.4GHz USB Type-A

Weight: 7.2g (0.25 Oz)

Battery life: Lightspeed - 7hrs + 8hrs (case) | Bluetooth - 10hrs + 12hrs (case)

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $230 (opens in new tab) | £229 (opens in new tab)

It's not as effective as dedicated active noise cancelling, and does mean in very loud environments you will get the outside world leaking in, but it's still pretty effective.

This fitting process also means you don't have to jam the buds into your ears in order for them to stay put, either. That's something that can become uncomfortable after a while, no matter what kinds of alternative tips other earbuds ship with.

And what of the sound? Therein lies some of the compromise. Despite the high price, you are still getting a relatively standard 10mm driver. And, while they deliver a good audio experience, I'd maybe say they're a little top heavy. That's not to say you're losing out at the lower end of the scale, because there's a decent level of tonal clarity across the range, but out of the box they tend towards the high tones.

That's me picking some nits, switching from some high-end, over-ear headphones to these for a direct comparison. But in general use I've been really pleased with the sound quality, whether I'm listening to audiobooks, music, or gaming in the office when I should be working. I'm testing product, that's what I tell people.

You don't have to jam the buds into your ears in order for them to stay put.

The Logitech G FITS do have the same issue that crops up with so many different wireless earbuds, however, namely occasional connection hiccups. It's admittedly pretty infrequent, but sometimes you'll find one bud or the other not turning on when you pull them from their carry case. It then just needs quickly dropping back into the case and pulling out again, so it's only a minor annoyance. And it's something I've experienced with pretty much every set of wireless earbuds I've ever tested, too.

That case is kinda pleasing, though. It's a flattened egg shape, with a matte finish that makes it feel good in the hand. It also fits pretty easily into a pocket, too. Though my issue with the relatively small scale of the case is that it means you can't keep the USB dongle inside it.

The USB Type-A Lightspeed dongle (using Logitech's own 2.4GHz wireless connectivity feature) is rather chonky. Realistically you're meant to be leaving that plumbed into your desktop rig rather than taking it out and about, but it does almost preclude using it effectively with your laptop or Steam Deck (opens in new tab) when you're on the move.

That's where the JBL Quantum's (opens in new tab) still have an edge; the Type-C dongle is small enough to stick in their thicker case and means you always have it to hand. Still, the G FITS buds do have a secondary game-mode option, which reduces the latency when you're connected via Bluetooth 5.2.

Logitech has priced its G FITS buds rather high, however. And, while they do have a bit of a premium flair to them, the audio isn't quite good enough to completely sway me that they're worth their $200+ price tag. Yet if you consider they can replace the gaming headset you have plumbed into your desktop at home as well as being your out-and-about earbuds, there's maybe some value play in that dual-mode usage model.

Certainly, that's how I've been using them in the office, and they've easily replaced the better-sounding wired over-ear headset I traditionally use. Which, again, is testament to the power of their real-world functionality. I'm a boring sort, one who will happily eschew form for function, and when something just works for me then I'll keep coming back to it. Like I'll keep coming back to the FITS now they're moulded to me own ear-holes.