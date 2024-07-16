Looking for the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals? I'm posting all the laptops I'd buy right here

It's Prime Day! The day Amazon decides to swing open the doors to its warehouse(s) and tries to shift as much stock through them as possible in 48 hours (Prime Day is inexplicably two days long). The good news for us is gaming laptop deals are already coming in thick and fast—from Amazon and other retailers.

Yep, Amazon isn't the only one with deals fever right now. They're all at it—including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H, Walmart, Target and more—and many are awfully competitive on price, too. Maintaining a watchful eye across all of these retailers is a big job and there's some absolute trash out there—but that's what I'm here for.

I'll keep watch for genuinely good deals for you. I've years of experience reviewing gaming laptops and a range of PC components and I'm convinced—as much as anyone can be without being big-headed—that I know a good laptop deal when I see one.

In the live section below you'll find my recommendations—the gaming laptop deals I feel offer the best blend of performance and price, at least for the next 48 hours. After that, you're on your own. (Actually we keep a guide to the best cheap gaming laptop deals running all year long).

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $1,000

Steam Deck (LCD) | 512GB SSD | $449 at Steam

Okay, the Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh but the original version is still the archetype of what a mobile PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it still demands respect.

Asus ROG Ally | AMD Z1 Extreme | 7-inch 1080p | 120 Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

The most powerful version of one of the best PC gaming handhelds is back at a discounted price. The Asus Ally surprised us at launch with its relatively low MSRP (for a premium Asus product), and now it's even cheaper. Has the time come for you to get in on some handheld gaming action?

HP Victus 15 | RTX 4050 | Ryzen 5 8645HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 8 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $979 $599 at Walmart (save $380)

Let's be upfront about this, nobody wants a laptop with just 8 GB of RAM in 2024. But when you're talking about a gaming notebook that costs just $600, but with a decent RTX 40-series GPU inside it, I can swallow it. Especially when you can easily upgrade the RAM with just a wee screwdriver in-hand. And 16 GB of fast dual-channel DDR5 is just $50-odd right now. The RTX 4050 is just a 75 W variant, so not the outright fastest, but will still definitely do a job at 1080p, and for this money, that's all you can ask.

Asus TUF A16 | RX 7700S | Ryzen 7 7735HS | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $679.99 at Best Buy (save $420)

A gaming laptop with an AMD graphics card is a rarity, rarer still to find one with a very tasty discount. Now, the RX7700S isn't the most exciting of graphics card, but it is a GPU that will outperform the RTX 4050 in most games quite comfortably, making this $700 system a very tempting laptop deal. The screen is decent, the memory is large enough, if a little slow for DDR5, and maybe we'd rather more storage space, but all round it's a quality gaming machine for a very good price.

Dell G15 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 7840HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $999.97 $949.99 at Amazon (save $49.98)

Dell's angular chassis definitely feels like it's had some Alienware influence on it, but it is quite a bezel-happy thing. Still, you are getting a decent spec for a decent sub-$1,000 price. That includes an RTX 4060 that will certainly do a job with the 1080p display. But it's a slick 165 Hz panel, and you're getting a full 16GB of dual-channel DDR5, the mighty AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, though only a 512 GB SSD. Still, this is a lot of laptop for not a huge chunk of cash.

Gigabyte G5 | RTX 4060 | Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | $969 at Amazon

The ol' Gigabyte G5 has been a classic when it comes to budget gaming laptops for a long while now, and just when you thought it had disappeared it's back with better specs and a still sub-$1,000 price tag. As we discovered when we reviewed the Core i5 version of the G5, it's a great little gaming laptop, and with the extra storage and slightly better CPU this is a quality machine for the money. If you're happy with just a 512GB SSD (or have a bigger one ready to drop in) you could save a little more cash and go for the 512GB $922 version. Price check: Newegg $1,124.99

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 5 7640HS | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,3499.99 $959 at Amazon (save $390.99)

This is an amazing price for a 140W RTX 4060 gaming laptop. Sure the screen is a little large for a relatively small 1200p resolution in terms of pixel pitch, but in game you'll get a great level of performance out of the GPU. The SSD also isn't very large, but these are minor quibbles when the rest of the system is so good. It's a great price for a great laptop. Price check: Newegg $1,234.99 | Best Buy $1,349.99

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals from $1,000 to $1,500

Acer Nitro 16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7735HS | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $1,129.99 at Newegg (save $70)

Forget an RTX 4060 laptop at this price point, you can secure yourself an RTX 4070 for the same money. Not only does this machine come with a bigger GPU than most for the money, the rest of this laptop is awesome, too. A fantastic Ryzen 7040-series CPU is paired with 16 GB of DDR5 and a 1600p screen. Only downside is that 512 GB SSD, though you could swap it out for something bigger.

Asus TUF F15 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

This is a gaming laptop deal that makes it tough to recommend RTX 4060 machines for anything near to a grand. With a genuine RTX 4070 GPU in a system for this much you're got a lot of gaming power for a great price. We did see a 12th Gen version for $980 around Black Friday last year, so there is precedent, but we've not seen a similarly specced system down around this price since. Price check: Newegg $1,269.99 | Amazon $1,271.96

Acer Predator 14 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 14-inch | 250 Hz | 1600p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon (save $850)

It's not the prettiest gaming laptop you'll ever see but underneath the cheap-looking exterior is a pile of really nice hardware. That Intel CPU has 14 cores, 20 threads, and the GPU is a 140W RTX 4070. Backing them up are 16GB of DDR5 RAM and, unusually for this price, a full 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Even the 2560 x 1600 screen is good, with a 250 Hz refresh rate and mini-LED backlighting. There's very little to dislike here and it'll be down to whether the lightweight nature or 14-inch panel just aren't right for you. Price check: Newegg $1,595

HP Victus 16 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 16-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 at Walmart

The Victus range isn't the HP brand that comes to mind when you think gaming laptop, but it's the affordable side of the business which is still able to pack a decent punch for the price. This RTX 4070-powered machine is the cheapest we've found toting Nvidia's third-tier mobile GPU, but it is a 120 W version, not the full 140 W monty. That will still deliver at the 1080p res of this screen and will work comfortably under this relatively slim 16-inch chassis. The rest of the spec—16 GB DDR5 and 1 TB SSD—are exactly what you'd hope for at this end of the market, too. A really good price for a seriously solid machine.

MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 15-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,340 $1,199.99 at Amazon (save $140.01)

MSI has another (yes, another) RTX 4070 gaming laptop for under $1,200. It's one of the pricier models, and as such should be considered an alternative if the others sell out. That said, the 1 TB SSD is appreciated out of the box, but the DDR5 memory is on the slower side of things. Price check: Newegg $1,487.99

Gigabyte Aorus 15 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 16-inch | 1440p | 160 Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,249.99 at Newegg (save $150)

Last year's Aorus 15 is still a very good mid-range gaming laptop. It's not as overtly gamer-aggressive in styling as previous Aorus machines, and yet it's still got all the gaming goods you would want from a 15-incher. The 165 Hz, 1440p panel comes with an impressively thin bezel and compliments the 140 W RTX 4070 that Gigabyte is packing inside it. The classic 16GB / 1TB memory/storage combo is plenty good enough to support the 14-core Core i7 chip at its heart, too. Price check: Amazon $1,249.99

HP Omen Transcend 14 | RTX 4060 | Core Ultra 7 155H | 14-inch | 120 Hz | 2880 x 1800 | OLED | 512GB SSD | 16GB DDR5-7500 | $1,729.99 $1,329.99 at HP (save $400)

This lovely 14-incher is pretty expensive for an RTX 4060 but it's still the best compact gaming laptop around. You get an excellent OLED panel as standard and a 65W GPU that will still deliver a quality gaming experience. The 512GB SSD is a bit small, but you can configure the machine with a 1TB drive if you're willing to spend a bit more. Shame the battery life isn't so good, but that's small gaming laptops for you

The best Prime Day gaming laptop deals from $1,500+

Gigabyte Aorus 17H | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 240 Hz | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | $1,749 $1,529.99 at Amazon (save $219.01)

This is a big laptop that, for once, hasn't packed with the most power-hungry components. That Core i7 is easier to keep cool than an i9 and it's a more suitable match for the 140W RTX 4070 alongside. It is $200 more than the Asus TUF above but you're getting a much nicer display.

Razer Blade 15 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13800H | 15-inch | 1440p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon (save $1,200)

This is the cheapest we've seen an RTX 4070 Blade 15 going for in... maybe ever? I can't find any evidence to suggest this modern spec has been any cheaper, anyways. You're still paying a premium for the Razer badge, but the company does make a mean laptop with an all-metal chassis and excellent performance.

Gigabyte Aorus 17H | RTX 4080 | Core i7 13700H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 360 Hz | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | $1,849 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $49.01)

$1,800 for a laptop with a 1080p screen? Ignore that for the moment and note that you're getting a decent CPU, a 150W RTX 4080, and a nice amount of storage. Then focus on the fact that the screen is enormous (for a laptop) and super-fast, and what you're looking at is something that's idle for e-sports and competitive shooter fans. Gigabyte's control app isn't the best, though.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | RTX 4080 | Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $2,749 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $750)

Let's be honest, at this point, this isn't a deal on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested, this is just the price that it is. It's effectively been on offer at B&H at this level for a year now, but it's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount.

Razer Blade 16 | RTX 4080 | Core i9 13950HX | 16-inch | QHD+ | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $3,599.99 $2,599.99 at Amazon (save $1,000)

There's no escaping Razer's premium pricing, though you can ease it a little with a deal like this. This is last year's model though you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference in many ways. It comes with an RTX 4080 mobile chip and the Core i9 13950HX—more or less the best spec you should reasonably want inside a gaming laptop today. Price check: Walmart $2,599.99

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the UK

MSI Bravo| RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 7735HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | £999.99 £749.97 at Laptops Direct (save £250)

With a 105 W TGP on its RTX 4060 GPU, this surprisingly affordable MSI machine puts it at the top of our list of gaming laptop deals. That's way beyond the awful 45 W Cyborg (which you should absolutely avoid) and speedier than the Gigabyte we love so well. The SSD is a bit sad, and the AMD chip isn't the full Zen 4 deal, so you don't get the battery sipping 780M integrated graphics (just the Zen 3+ 680M), but it's still a lot of laptop for £750.

Gigabyte G5 | RTX 4060 | Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 512GB SSD | £1,099 £799 at Currys (save £250)

We're big fans of this little budget gaming laptop, and our Jacob loved its great gaming performance (check out our review). With over £250 off the original price and some genuine 1080p gaming chops on offer, we reckon this makes quite a tidy deal. It's a bit more expensive than the above Medion P25 but the RTX 4060 is much better for gaming. Price check: Amazon £799

Asus TUF | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 5 7735HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | £894.97 £849.60 at Cyberpower (save £45.07)

This isn't the cheapest RTX 4060-powered laptop around, but it's the one that will likely give you the most performance thanks to its 140 W TGP. The Gigabyte above makes do with 75 W, so this is pushing the silicon a whole lot further and that will show in the gaming benchmarks. The TUF laptops are quality budget machines, too. Not as sleek as the Asus ROG notebooks, but they've got it where it counts. Well, except for that miserly 512 GB SSD, that is. Price check: Amazon £894.97

MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Core i9 13900H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | £1,399 £1,099 at Currys (save £300)

Phew, those are some pretty impressive specs at a similarly impressive discount, from a trusted brand no less. Yes, it's only got a 1080p screen, and yes, 32GB of RAM instead of the included 16GB would be nice, but for just £1,149 you get a super-fast Core i9, an RTX 4070 and a 1TB SSD. That's a bit of a magic combo if you ask me, and at a bit of a magic price too. That GPU isn't running at peak performance, however, with just a 105 W TGP, but that still gives it enough juice to cope with that 1080p screen even if it's not the full 140 W deal. Price check: Amazon £1,150

Asus TUF A15 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 9 8945H | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | £1,899.60 £1,599.60 at Cyberpower (save £300)

She may not be the cheapest, or prettiest, but this packed Asus machine has got a lot going for it. That 165 Hz IPS panel is high-res and the RTX 4070 is running at its top 140 W power limits. And that chonky chassis only helps that. You're also getting a ton of DDR5 memory and a decent 1 TB of fast SSD storage, too.