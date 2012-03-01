Line of Defense trailer—exclusive first look

Face jumping is an underused method for taking out gunners in enemy vehicles. Seems simple enough to me. Jump off building, land on dude, stab and repeat for victory. When you're done, why not hop into a tank or mech and finish off the driver. This Line of Defense trailer shows this crazy stunt and plenty of vehicles you can pilot in 3000AD 's upcoming sci-fi Massively Multiplayer Online Game (MMOG).

Line of Defense is a team-based continental war for territories. The game features a large variety of roles, allowing players to customize and play the way they want. For example, if you want to be a base-camping computer lover spec into hacking, sniping and cloaking capabilities for base management and sniper support. Prefer to be a pilot? Grab a transport and sprint your team's run-and-gun junkies to the front lines. Their servers will allegedly hold anywhere from 2,000-23,000 players, too. With that many people around it will be hard not to kill someone whenever you jump off a building.

Line of Defense is releasing later this year. If you want to know more, check out their website FAQ .