Popular

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is releasing its first episode this August

By

It's a three-part prequel series that follows a major side character from the first game.

A trailer for Life is Strange: Before the Storm debuted at Microsoft’s E3 presser, and it showed plenty of strange things. We got to see a major supporting character from the last game, Chloe Price, before the events of the first game, in a montage of bummer events presumably leading up the events of season one. Are we calling them seasons?

It's a three-part series, with the first episode debuting August 31 of this year. It's unclear whether or not this is the rumored Life is Strange 2 or something else to tide us over until then—if a sequel is in development, that is. 

Developer Deck Nine Games released a video talking about their work on the prequel, which you can watch below.

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments