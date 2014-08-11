Life Is Strange announced, is an episodic adventure from Remember Me developer

Do you remember Remember Me? Its developer DONTNOD certainly does, as the concept for their next game is eerily familiar. In the stylish yet forgettable third-person action game, your character would alter memories to create the illusion of a new timeline. In the newly announced episodic adventure Life Is Strange, your character will cut the metaphysical middleman and directly alter time.

"Max Caulfield has been absent from Arcadia Bay, Oregon for five years now," explains an announcement post on the Square Enix blog . "Upon returning home she discovers that Rachel Amber, a fellow senior at school, has disappeared under mysterious and rather uncomfortable circumstances. While trying to uncover the truth Max reunites with an old friend, Chloe, and makes a startling discovery: Max has the power to rewind time..."

Planned for PC and various consoles, Square Enix haven't announced any form of release date yet. They have, however, promised more info at Gamescom, and released a couple of screenshots, which you'll find below.