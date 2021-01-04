LG to showcase worlds first convertible, bendable gaming monitors at CES 2021

We've seen curved monitors catching on, rollable TVs rolling out (however extortionate they might be), and foldable screens fast becoming a mobile must-have. Even Intel is reportedly getting involved in squished screens. It's true the world of displays is evolving in some exciting directions, and LG is there at the forefront of innovation. It's now decided to take things a step further now with the worlds first convertible, bendable monitor.

Sitting comfortably? (Image credit: Secretlab) Best chair for gaming: the top gaming chairs around

Best PC controller: sit back, relax, and get your game on

This 48-inch OLED beast can function as a flat screen, but when the need surfaces, it can bend at a curve of up to 1000R—meaning, at its curviest, the monitor forms a section of what would be a circle with a 1 meter radius. At the touch of a button, LG's new display can curl around you to form a more immersive setup, halting at the users preferred radius.

With Cinematic Sound built in, coming from the screen itself, VRR compatibility, and a 40-120Hz refresh rate, this new addition to the gaming monitor roster looks to be a fair contender for best gaming monitor 2021. It's immersive gaming on your terms.

These bendy bois are set to be unveiled at virtual CES this year. So no, you wont be able to go press the curvy button for yourself, but hopefully we'll get a good look a the thing in action, though unfortunately not in person.

If the $87,000 price-tag of LG's rollable TV is anything to go by, maybe don't expect this fancy new bendable panel tech to trickle down to the standard consumer market just yet. But it's still pretty cool, right?

That's not the only OLED shiz going down virtually at CES 2021 either, with ComputerBase reporting that Samsung is set to ship 13.3-inch to 16-inch OLED screens for the new gaming laptops coming up in the next few weeks. Interestingly it's not just for the super high-resolution pro-creator notebooks either, as Samsung is expected to start out with a 1080p 15.6-inch screen presumably for gaming laptops.