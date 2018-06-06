Threadripper 2 announced: AMD one-ups Intel with 32-core Ryzen Threadripper CPU

At AMD's Computex press conference on Wednesday, the company shared the first details on what's coming with Ryzen's second generation Threadripper CPU. Threadripper is the big daddy of AMD's new CPU line: it's not a gaming CPU, but it's a multithreaded, multicore monster. What's new: second-gen Threadripper, following the launch of other Ryzen chips in the last few months, is coming in Q3 of 2018. Oh, and it has up to 32 cores.

AMD is leaning into some "heavy metal" imagery to market Threadripper, and the CPU looks like it'll earn it. Threadripper 2 will run on a 12nm Zen+ architecture and have the new features of Ryzen second gen. It's running on the same socket and will come in a number of configurations, but the highest-end chip will have a monstrous 32 cores and 64 threads. Only 24 hours ago, Intel teased a 28-core high-end chip for release later this year. AMD spared no time topping that with Threadripper.

AMD demonstrated 24-core and 32-core chips running on air cooling at the press conference, ripping through some benchmarks. It's going to be a good year for high-end computing.