Less than a year after leaving, Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director returns to Ubisoft

In March, Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director Darb McDevitt announced that he was leaving Ubisoft to embark upon "a new adventure." Now, just nine months later, he's back.

It's true! As I pondered my career over the past year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers. Much to my delight, this is reflected in my return to Ubisoft to work on AC. I’m excited to continue my journey. Stay tuned!November 12, 2021 See more

"It's true!" McDevitt tweeted. "As I pondered my career over the past year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers. Much to my delight, this is reflected in my return to Ubisoft to work on AC. I’m excited to continue my journey. Stay tuned!"

Naturally, he shared no insights into where Assassin's Creed might be headed next, but added, "I have never been more excited about the places we're going and the stories I get to tell with this crew."

Prior to leaving Ubisoft, McDevitt was involved with the Assassin's Creed series for well over a decade, with writing credits that go back to the 2009 spinoffs Assassin's Creed: Discovery and Bloodlines and run through the mainline games Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, Unity, Origins, and Vahalla. After leaving Ubisoft, he became narrative director at Montreal-based studio Illogika, which recently announced that it's working on a singleplayer horror adventure set in the "Quiet Place" universe.

McDevitt didn't confirm that he was working on the game—his LinkedIn page says only that he was on "unannounced projects''—but he gave a "special shout-out" to the team and the project on Twitter, calling it "a really bold game with a fantastic approach."