A Quiet Place game is coming next year

World War Z publisher Saber Interactive is working with developers Illogika and Ep1t0me on "a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure" called A Quiet Place. The game will not be directly based on the hit horror film of the same name, but will tell "an original story" set in the same universe.

Released in 2018, A Quiet Place follows a family struggling to stay alive after most of humanity has been wiped out by an invasion of predatory aliens who are sightless but possess incredibly sharp hearing. Silence is survival, but of course small children aren't great at things like not making loud noises at the worst possible times, which makes the whole "don't get eaten" thing a real challenge. It sounds like C-grade drive-in fodder but the film is critically acclaimed, with numerous award nominations and a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A sequel, also very well received, was released earlier this year.

"The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and Illogika is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property," Saber Interactive head of publishing Todd Hollenshead said. "We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label."

Illogika was founded in 2009 by veterans of Behaviour Interactive, Eidos Montreal, and Ubisoft. In 2018 it released the action-puzzle game Subaeria, and it has also worked on mobile and VR games including Lara Croft Go and Hitman Go, Goosebumps, and The Other Room.

There are no details beyond the title and setting at this point, but more information is expected to drop later this year, and the game itself is planned to be out in 2022. For now, there's a website with not much going on at aquietplace.game.