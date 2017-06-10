Leaked Star Wars: Battlefront 2 video shows 12 minutes of gameplay

As usual, the closer to E3 we get, the more games start springing leaks ahead of their reveals. In this instance it's Star Wars: Battlefront 2, which will be officially on display later today during EA's press conference. The leaked video above shows about 12 minutes of pre-alpha gameplay, and it's already been taken down a few times, so watch it while you can (or, you know, just wait a few hours for EA's presser, which I assume will show a higher quality video).

In the captured footage above you can see Darth Maul, Boba Fett, and Rey—each character from a different era of the Star Wars film series—battling it out alongside AI companions. (About three minutes in, Rey runs past what appears to be a young version of Han Solo as well.) Maul and Rey predictably go hog wild with lightsabers and force powers, and Fett swoops around with his jetpack and blasters. The map is based in Theed, the capital city of Naboo. No sign of Jar-Jar, however, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.

Thanks to Kotaku AU.