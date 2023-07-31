Leaked images from the Fallout TV suggest that Vault-Tec is doing even worse stuff than we realized

A handful of new images and a brief video clip have leaked from the set of Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV show, revealing what appears to be a post-nuclear survivor standing outside a Vault-Tec facility.

The images were shared on Reddit by PrinceDaCat, who said they were taken in December 2022 at a hospital which was apparently kitted out for the show.

"On the other side of the building, they set up a bunch of green screens in a line and filmed a bunch. The screens covered the windows so no shots could be taken," PrinceDaCat wrote. "On the front of the hospital sign, you can see tiny lights that actually turn on and shine at the sign during night time."

The images unfortunately don't reveal much about the show, except that it is definitely set in the Fallout universe. There's no missing that Vault-Tec logo, and the gun in the scene looks appropriately crappy.

(Image credit: Amazon (via PrinceDaCat/Reddit))

(Image credit: Amazon (via PrinceDaCat/Reddit))

One thing I find interesting is the Hawthorne Medical Laboratories van. I'm not familiar with that name in the context of Fallout lore, but the image indicates that it's a division of Vault-Tec. Whatever it is, I'm sure they're up to no good.

(Image credit: Amazon (via PrinceDaCat/Reddit))

(Image credit: Amazon (via PrinceDaCat/Reddit))

(Image credit: Amazon (via PrinceDaCat/Reddit))

A couple of redditors mentioned in the comments that the cars visible in the images don't really look the part: LuckyDubbin, for one, said that "they need to be way more Atomic Age sci-fi looking." I'm inclined to agree—to my eye, they just look like rotting but otherwise fairly normal old cars—but redditor george_w_kush64 said they may tart them up in post-production edits because it's "cheaper than physically modifying every car on set."

Now this is a Fallout car:

(Image credit: Black Isle Studios)

The images appear to be taken from a few floors up and behind a screen, presumably by either a member of the production staff or someone on set who wasn't supposed to be there. Either way, the quality is understandably not great. The set itself also strikes me as a little too clean for a Fallout joint, although that will no doubt be tweaked in post too.

Here are a couple more, and a short video clip:

(Image credit: Amazon (via PrinceDaCat/Reddit))

(Image credit: Amazon (via PrinceDaCat/Reddit))

Here is a short video from the set of the Fallout Amazon TV show pic.twitter.com/7Eac8qfh5mJuly 29, 2023 See more

ven though it was announced back in 2020, we still know very little about Amazon's Fallout show, including where it's set, what it's about, or when it might air. Walton Goggins, one of the leads on the series, said in March that shooting had wrapped, but there's been no official word from Amazon about what's coming next. Thank goodness for leakers, eh?