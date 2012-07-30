League of Legends patch trailer rolls back Rumble, upgrades Urgot, boosts Cho'Gath

The early-August League of Legends patch is on the way, bringing a few key balance changes to three champions, including League of Legends veteran, Cho'Gath. That's him in the picture above. Normally there's a bit more flesh on him, but he's obviously not worried about that. In fact, he's positively delighted. That's because a change to his ability cooldowns will soon make him a more efficient murderer when the next big update lands. A new video spotted by Evil Avatar explains the incoming changes, and the reasoning behind all that rebalancing.