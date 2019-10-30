League of Legends got Louis Vuitton to dress its new hip hop group

Riot has unveiled its follow-up to K/DA, the K-pop act starring League of Legends characters and K-pop artists. The new group is a "hip hop inspired collective" containing Qiyana, Senna, Akali, Ekko and Yasuo. They're called True Damage and they've been dressed by Louis Vuitton.

The fashion brand and Riot announced their collaboration last month, which includes a travel case for the World Championship Summoner's Cup and unique skins. So you'll be able to drape True Damage's outfits on their in-game counterparts, starting on November 10.

A pair of prestige skins have also been designed for Qiyana and Senna. You'll only be able to unlock Qiyana's by playing games during the Worlds 2019 event from November 10 - 25. Senna's skin will be available next year. Check out all the skins in the trailer below.

The real musicians behind True Damage are Becky G, Keke Palmer, Soyeon, Duckwrth and Thutmose, and they'll be giving a live performance of their single, Giants, at the Word Championship finals on November 10.

True Damage's in-fiction background is that K/DA star Akali, who is now in both groups, wanted to combine the killer musical skills of Ekko, Senna, Qiyana and Yasuo to create a "gene-defying" colab. But what does the rest of K/DA think about all of this? Are they rivals now? Music is all well and good, but I want some drama.