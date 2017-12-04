Launch trailer for Destiny 2's Curse of Osiris DLC reveals the new raid lair

Tomorrow, players still plugging away at Destiny 2 and looking for an injection of new stuff will be heading to Mercury. The first expansion for Bungie's shared-world shooter sequel is planned to go live at 10 am PST/GMT 6 pm, and to prove it here's a final trailer packed with plenty of details about what to expect.

At two minutes duration, there's quite a bit we've seen before, but the big talking point is our glimpse of the first raid lair, Eater of Worlds. It's another six-man endgame challenge set on the giant Leviathan spaceship, albeit featuring new locations, a new boss, and a much shorter time commitment to complete.

I was initially worried that we'd just get some remixed Leviathan raid scenarios, but from the four areas shown in the trailer, it looks to be a much more atmospheric trip into the guts of the Cabal Emperor's planet-eating vessel. Hop to 1'26" to see the footage for yourself.

We also get a look at the new strikes, the most striking of which features a gorgeous image of red trees set against a blue sky on weird floating Vex blocks. Could this be one of Mercury's alternate timelines? We've already had a glimpse of the future, perhaps this is the past.

More experienced Destiny players will also notice a few new exotics make an appearance, including a hand cannon, a shotgun, and The Colony grenade launcher, which Tim got some time with during the preview event last month. It fires out little bugs that track enemies. Disgusting, but not more so than the new emotes, including a selfie shot and a mic drop, both making their way to Destiny 2's Eververse with the arrival Season 2, which will go live tomorrow. As part of that, we've been promised a sandbox re-balance, so stay tuned tomorrow for extensive patch notes detailing which weapons, gear and perks have been tuned.

Seasons are Bungie's new cadence for major game adjustments, and as the name suggest there will be four per-year, so expect tweaks to the loot economy, as well as an influx of new emotes, items, and other cosmetics to be made available through the Eververse store.

There's going to be a lot to dig through that we don't know about or understand completely quite yet, so stick around tomorrow when we can finally play Curse of Osiris and explore the full list of changes coming in Season 2. While you wait, check out YouTuber Arekkz Gaming's in-depth dissection of the launch trailer to squeeze even more details from the shiny space stone.