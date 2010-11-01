Last night, on the PC Gamer ArmA server...

Good men died on our ArmA 2: Operation Arrowhead server ("The War Walrus," as we like to call it) last night. Brave, strong, 15-year-old men died. But they did it nobly: we were on a morning raid to rescue four members of the press (in our imagination, courageous game writers captured by the enemy). Along the way, we shot down a helicopter with light machine guns. Here's how it went down.

We're having a ball on our 64-person server. If you're not already one of the 34,000 members of our Steam community group , you're missing out on weekly Team Fortress 2 events, ArmA 2 sessions, and free candy.

En route to rescuing hostages on ArmA 2's "Sharpur" industrial map, an enemy Mi-8 appeared overhead. Our response: loot PKM machine guns off our enemies' hides, and let loose enough red and green tracer fire to make Star Wars jealous.

PC Gamer intern Mike Quach had a closer perspective on the flyswatting, which he captured in the video below. Skip to 1:29.

On Saturday, we were the recipient of anti-air fire--my bit of close air support turned into an infantry stand-off after AA clipped the tail rotor of my AH-64 Apache. We ejected directly over the area of operations. Utilizing whatever civilian vehicles they could hijack, enemy reinforcements arrived in a passenger bus.