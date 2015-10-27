Larian unveils the Divinity: Original Sin "Enhanced Changelist"

We got a look at the major changes being made in Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition last week by way of a handy overview video that touched on the important points. But for those of you who prefer to get down and dirty in the details, Larian Studios has now posted a far more detailed breakdown of what's been done to the game. It is "the Enhanced Changelist," as the studio described it, and it is ridiculously long.

It's so long, in fact—10,000 words, spread across nearly 1300 lines—that I'm not even thinking about including the whole thing here. Yet while it's comprehensive, it's not complete. "We don't even think this list says it all, because sometimes one little change took weeks to get just right, and other changes were deemed too small to make it to this list," the studio wrote. "We even didn't list bug fixes in here."

A lot of it is relatively minor stuff, like new animations for using a wand, but there are some significant changes, beyond what's already been revealed, as well. There's a new cut scene that plays after freeing Icara, to select one such change at random, and there are now "DIY" weapons that can be upgraded with special items that are hidden throughout the game world. A large number of changes are reserved for the new Tactician Mode, and they provide some insight into how it will make combat tougher: Enemies will be more numerous and have access to more skills and abilities, and perhaps most worrisome of all, "The drunk goblins of Luculla are not drunk." That can't be good news.

If you want to dig into the meat of the Enhanced Editon changes, you may do so at the Larian forums. Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition is out today, and is free for all owners of the original.