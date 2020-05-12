Larian 'playing around' with Divinity: Original Sin 2, teases June announcements

Larian Studios is deep into Baldur's Gate 3 right now, and that's a good thing. I'm not sure anyone can bring back that series in a way that will satisfy old CRPGers with hazy, nostalgia-laced memories, but if I had to pick one studio to take a crack at the job it'd probably be Larian.

But that's apparently not all it's doing these days. We learned yesterday that Larian will be taking part in the Guerrilla Collective digital event in June, a livestream of news and reveals from indie studios around the world that will be happening on the same day as the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show. A Twitter user expressed hope that the show would include some news about the Divinity games, and Larian director of publishing Michael Douse replied to say that it will.

There will be a (couple) Divinity announcement(s) in this, alongside Baldur's Gate 3. Gotchu fam.May 11, 2020

I have to assume that Larian is all-in on Baldur's Gate 3 development right now, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic slowing things down. But the Divinity: Original Sin games were big hits for the studio and put it into a position of prominence that enabled it to take on the Baldur's Gate series in the first place. There's the possibility of a board game update, or maybe—and this probably isn't very likely, but it's what my fingers are crossed for—a remaster of the original games in the series, Divine Divinity and Beyond Divinity, which were excellent but overlooked RPGs.

What it won't be—and this should come as no surprise—is Divinity: Original Sin 3.

We don't have a new Divinity game on the cards right now, but we're playing around with DOS2 and DOS2's characters. I love them too and I MISS them.May 12, 2020

Guerrilla Collective will feature news and reveals from more than 20 indie studios including, along with Larian, 11 bit, Coffee Stain, Fellow Traveller, Raw Fury, Ysbryd Games, and ZA/UM. It's set to begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on June 6, and will be followed by a 30-minute deep dive into happenings at Crusader Kings 3 developer Paradox Interactive at 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET. After that it's the PC Gaming Show at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET, with Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward once again guiding the action, and the Future Gaming Show, showcasing some of the biggest console, mobile, and streaming games of the year, at 2:30 pm PT/5:30 pm ET.