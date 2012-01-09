Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning system requirements released

Kingdoms of Amalur will be out next month, hopefully bringing us another meaty RPG with some impactful combat. There's some interesting talent putting it together. Comic book artist and Spawn creator Todd McFarlene is behind the game's art, Morrowind and Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston is executive producer and fantasy novelist R. A. Salvator handles the story. From what we've seen of it so far, it looks like it'll be very bashy, with plenty of combat customisation and freakishly large hammers (the best kind).
If you're thinking about picking it up, developers 38 Studios have released Amalur's official system requirements on the Kingdoms of Amalur forums . If you've got a Core 2 duo processor and 10 GB of hard disk spare, you should be able to run it quite nicely. Check out the full list below.
Minimum system requirements
OS:
- Windows XP with Service Pack 3
- Windows Vista with Service Pack 2
- Windows 7 with Service Pack 1
CPU:
- Intel Core2 Duo (or equivalent) running at 2.2GHz or greater
- AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ (or equivalent) running at 2.6GHz or greater
RAM:
- At least 1 GB for Windows XP
- At least 2 GB for Windows Vista and Windows 7
Disc Drive:
- CD/DVD ROM drive (required for installation only), 8x or faster CD/DVD drive
Hard Drive:
- At least 10.5 GB of free space
Video Adapter:
- NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT 512MB or better
- ATI Radeon HD3650 512MB or better
- Supporting Pixel Shader 3.0
- Minimum Resolution Supported is 1280×720
DirectX:
- 9.0c Compatible
Recommended system requirements
OS:
- Windows XP with Service Pack 3
- Windows Vista with Service Pack 2
- Windows 7 with Service Pack 1
CPU:
- Intel Core 2 Quad (or equivalent) running at 2.4GHz or greater
- AMD Phenom X4 (or equivalent) running at 2.6GHz or greater
RAM:
- At least 3 GB for Windows XP
- At least 4 GB for Windows Vista and Windows 7
Disc Drive:
- CD/DVD ROM drive (required for installation only), 8x or faster CD/DVD drive
Hard Drive:
- At least 10.5 GB of free space
Video Adapter:
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX260 1GB RAM or better
- ATI Radeon HD4850 1GB RAM or better
- Supporting Pixel Shader 3.0
DirectX:
- 9.0c Compatible
