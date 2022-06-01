Kingdom Hearts co-creator Shinji Hashimoto retires after 28 years with Square Enix

By published

He said he's "leaving the company in high spirits."

Shinji Hashimoto holds up a chocobo plush in front of a Square Enix sign.
(Image credit: Shinji Hashimoto)
Audio player loading…

Shinji Hashimoto, the producer of Final Fantasy games and the co-creator of Kingdom Hearts, has retired after 28 years at Square Enix.

He announced his retirement on Twitter (opens in new tab), saying he was "very grateful" to everybody and was looking forward to continuing his support for the company as a fan. The official Square Enix Twitter also honoured Hashimoto, saying "thank you for everything" alongside a video message from the man himself. 

Hashimoto joined Squaresoft in 1995, serving as producer on almost every mainline and spin-off Final Fantasy game from Final Fantasy 7 onwards. He also helped to produce games such as The Last Remnant and The World Ends With You. 

See more

According to Den of Geek (opens in new tab), the idea for Kingdom Hearts came about in a conversation with Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, wanting to develop an open world game akin to Super Mario 64. However, the two felt as though they needed a mascot as strong as Mario to carry the game, and felt as though Disney was the only company that had the same kind of power. Luckily for Hashimoto, he found himself in an elevator with a Disney executive, with the two companies sharing an office. The chance meeting helped lead to the conception of Kingdom Hearts, with Hashimoto overseeing every entry in the series.

Hashimoto said he was "leaving the company in high spirits," encouraging fans and former colleagues to say hello if they ever see him. 

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments