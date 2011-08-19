King Arthur 2 trailer has dragons, giants and so many harpies they blot out the sun

[VAMS id="Z0jaUOd2tXIl8"]

We don't know if the dragons in this King Arthur 2 trailer are unlimited , but they certainly seem numerous, not as numerous as the harpies though, which practically blot out the sun with their colossal numbers. Also on show are the giants, who one of the toughest units in the previous King Arthur game and look suitably smashy and stompy in the sequel.

The monster units were one of the best parts of the original King Arthur, but they weren't many of them and they were often difficult to obtain. The sequel seems to be putting a lot more emphasis on them, which can only be a good thing. If you want to know more about King Arthur 2, check out our preview .