Kerbal Space Program 2 is delayed

Kerbal Space Program 2 is going to take a little longer than expected to arrive. It was initially slated to come out sometime during Take-Two Interactive's 2020 fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2020 but the company announced during an investors call today that it won't be around until FY2021.

"Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the beloved original space sim, is now planned for launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, in fiscal 2021, in order to allow more time to make the experience as terrific as possible," Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said during an investors call.

The new release window means we can look forward to Kerbal 2 sometime between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. That's a pretty big window—they don't get much bigger than an entire year—and unfortunately, Take Two offered no hints as to which part of it might be most likely to serve up the game.

It's a big delay, but not entirely surprising: KSP2 was only announced in August, and promises to be a significant expansion, with interstellar vehicles that will enable travel beyond the Kerbal's home system, and a new colony builder so you can set down roots once you get where you're going. Star Theory creative director Nate Simpson told us more about what we can expect in an in-depth interview.

On the brighter side, Take-Two's big outer space adventure, The Outer Worlds (publisher Private Division was launched by Take Two in late 2017 as an indie-focused label), is doing extremely well: Take Two isn't releasing any numbers at this point, but Slatoff said that sales are "handily" exceeding the publisher's expectations so far.