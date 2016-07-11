Just Cause 3 multiplayer mod cancelled as Avalanche hires its lead developer

Given the stark popularity of its forerunner’s unofficial multiplayer, it seemed strange that Just Cause 3 didn’t launch with multiplayer support. Where most of us would perceive this as a shortcoming, though, intuitive modders saw it as an opportunity and so was born two separate JC3 multiplayer projects: JC3-MP, from Just Cause Multiplayer, the same folks behind the JC2-MP mod; and another similar effort from Nanos, the team responsible for crafting mulitplayer mods for GTA V and Mafia 2.

Unfortunately, work on the former has now come to an “indefinite halt” because its lead developer, Cameron Foote, has been snapped up by Avalanche itself.

“This post has been a long time coming,” says Foote via a blog post on the Just Cause Multiplayer site. “We've been putting off writing it for a while for a variety of reasons, but the most important is, has, and will always be, our desire to do right by our fans. It is on this note that we're regretfully announcing the indefinite halt of JC3-MP development. We know you've been waiting for news over this past year—your desire to play it is matched by our desire to make it—but there's a good reason.

“Good and bad news often come in pairs, and this case is no exception; several months ago, I was approached with an offer I couldn't refuse: to join Avalanche Studios Sweden as a developer so that I could work on projects present and future.

“As part of Avalanche, I'll be able to bring many of the things you know and love from JC2-MP into future Avalanche experiences, while reaching heights that a mere mod couldn't facilitate. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, neither I or the rest of the team can actively pursue development on JC3-MP; our lives are just too busy to allow for it right now.”

Foote goes on to say Just Cause Multiplayer will continue to maintain JC2-MP “where appropriate” in his absence, and while the team won’t be actively adding new features, the usual duties of bug fixing, maintaining stability, and upholding the mod’s strong reputation will continue as normal.

Does this appointment mean we can expect official Just Cause 3 multiplayer support down the line? Time will tell, I guess. In the meantime, it’s over to you Nanos!