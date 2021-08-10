It's PUBG free week, go get some chicken

Genre-defining battle royale PUBG: Battlegrounds is free to play this week, all week, on Steam. This now-yearly festival is like as not the best time to really get into a plane and then jump out of it and then kill everyone you meet, one where you're guaranteed that a good chunk of the people you meet will also have never done it as well. You've probably heard of this game before. (Hint: It used to be called Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.)

Free week lasts from August 9 at 2 PM PDT to August 16th at 2 PM PDT.

This year's PUBG free week is accompanied by a nice little event that'll get you a leg up on the competition. The fashion competition, at least: By completing objectives like parachuting long distance, emoting, and staying alive for 200 minutes you can pick up some superb gear like a cheetah print tank top, or some wide-leg red pants.

If you buy the game later, all your progression and clothing from the free week carries over. Fashion!

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has been in the news lately for changing its name to PUBG: Battlegrounds, which is kind of weird, and for teaming up with monstrously popular kpop group Blackpink. Fashion!

So get out there and Plunk some bats or PUB some Gs or whatever it is you do on that island with all those guns. It's probably something fun if fashion is involved! Though Evan noted that it was "paintball made digital" back when he did our PUBG review. Which does not sound fashion friendly.

PUBG sat on our list of Best PC Games for a long time, but has been dethroned in recent years by games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone. Morgan Park went back and checked out the PUBG: BG scene recently too, but he wasn't very keen on it after all these years. Not very fashion either.