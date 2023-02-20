It's better to reign in hell, so check the trailer for a strategy game about conquering it

Audio player loading…

Hell-set strategy game Solium Infernum has a new trailer (opens in new tab) out, showing off the first look at gameplay in the upcoming strategy game about conquering your demonic rivals to become lord of hell. It's a world where the Great Dark Majesty has disappeared, so controlling an Archfiend you'll have to politick, fight, and cast magic until your rivals are defeated and you're the new lord of the bad place.

Solium Infernum's trick is that while you can muster and hire champions to fight against your rival archdemons, or cast magical spells against them, the ruler of hell is decided by the evil bureaucracy of Hell's capital, Pandemonium. That means you'll have to use at least a measure of diplomacy and scheming—both game systems in their own right—to claim a victory.

One of the neat things about Solium Infernum is that it'll use simultaneous resolution, meaning each player plans their turn, but the game executes them all at the same time. That means you'll see some wild single-session or asynchronous multiplayer games for 1-6 players. (As an aside, it's nice to see asynchronous play—the ability to take your turn and let everyone else do the same before coming back the next day or a few hours later is so nice!)

Solium Infernum will have eight archfiends to play as, each of which "has their own unique powers and demonic assets - strongholds, legions and champion praetors - at their bidding." Each of them then uses skill trees to customize their powers, becoming better at a particular game aspect.

Solium Infernum doesn't have a release date yet—it's listed for now as coming soon. It's developed by League of Geeks, who you may know as developers of excellent digital board game Armello. (opens in new tab) If the name Solium Infernum sounds familiar, that's because a game under the same name was first released in 2009 by developer Vic Davis/Cryptic Comet, who also made Armageddon Empires. Davis has since retired from video game design, but League of Geeks is taking up the mantle of his hellish vision for this remake.

You can find Solium Infernum on Steam. (opens in new tab) League of Geeks previously dropped a cinematic trailer when they announced the game, and that's pretty cool, so go ahead and watch that on YouTube (opens in new tab) or embedded below.