Itch.io's abortion funds bundle offers hundreds of games for just $10

Following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (opens in new tab) in June, Itch.io has launched the Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds (opens in new tab), a collection of more than 750 indie games, soundtracks, digital comics, books, and more, available for a minimum purchase price of $10.

As with previous major Itch.io bundles, the Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds is a mix of games you've likely heard of, like A Mortician's Tale, Hypnospace Outlaw, Calico, and Catlateral Damage, and a great many you probably haven't. But that's part of the fun of these things: Rolling the dice, picking something at random, and getting to discover what HookCat is. Or Son, Go Eat Soup! Or perhaps Ultimate Zombie Death Ball. It's fair to say that not all of it is going to be good, but there's definitely a lot to do here.

Fans of tabletop games will find a lot to like in this bundle too. Roughly half of the entries are "physical games," which is primarily tabletop RPGs but also includes solo ventures like The Ground Itself and Dungeon Hero, and at least one literally physical game: Birds Love Dirt is a "short LARP" about being a bird who just wants to get messy.

Note that Steam keys are not provided for this bundle: Access to all content, games and otherwise, is through direct download from Itch.io, or via the Itch app (opens in new tab).

The Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds is available until July 14, with all funds raised going to to the National Network of Abortion Fund's Collective Power Fund (opens in new tab), which distributes grants directly to abortion funds in more than 20 US states. The bundle is available for a minimum purchase of $10 but Itch.io encourages people who can afford it to donate more, saying, "Reproductive justice is an issue that affects us all." It's a message that's resonating: Sales of the bundle blew past the initial $50,000 goal less than an hour after it went live.