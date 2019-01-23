It looks like Resident Evil 2 Remake will get PSOne-era character skins

Resident Evil 2 Remake is getting very favourable reviews, especially from us: Andy called it a "tense, challenging, and beautiful remake of a classic survival horror game". But it does have one glaring problem, and that's its flagrant lack of chunky, eerily robotic-looking 1990s polygons. Apparently that will change, though.

As the image above suggests, ye olde skins for both Leon and Claire are currently available for Japanese PS4 owners, though apparently they'll roll out free for everyone on March 22. According to a user on Resetera (who also provided the gif below), the news was announced during a RE2 launch party in Japan last night, so there's no guarantee these skins will reach Western regions. Why wouldn't they, though?

Here's a pic of the Leon skin in action – for the short gif, click over here.