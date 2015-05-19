Popular

Iron Fish is a psychological deep-sea adventure

By

Ironfish11

Iron Fish claims to be a "psychological deep-sea thriller". They might as well have called it Game Phil Will Never Play. Maybe you, dear reader, aren't innately terrified of inhospitable nightmare worlds, or the deadly gelatinous animals that dwell within them.* If that's the case, then you can probably make it through this announcement trailer without wanting to cry all of the water out of your body.

The game will challenge players to go exploring the depths. As the official site's About page puts it, "seven miles under the surface is dangerous territory for humans, especially when only five per cent of Earth’s oceans have been explored so far."

Iron Fish is due out at the end of the year.

*Seriously, what the hell is with jellyfish? They don't have brains. And they were proper shits in Ecco the Dolphin.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
