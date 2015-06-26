iPhone 6+ and other oversized phones won't fit inside Fallout 4 Pip-Boy

The wearable Pip-Boy included in the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Edition is sweet hotness, especially since you can stick your phone inside it and do "real" Pip-Boy stuff with a companion app for iPhone and Android devices. But bear this in mind: If you have one of those really big phones that people with no sense of irony sometimes call a phablet, it's not going to fit.

It's not something that I (and, I would guess, a lot of other people) had thought about, but popular devices like the iPhone 6+ and the Samsung Galaxy Note are simply too big to go inside the Pip-Boy. "The Pip-Boy included will have foam inserts that fit iPhone 6, iPhone 5/5s, iPhone 4/4S, Samsung Galaxy 5, and Samsung Galaxy 4. In addition, using the customizable foam insert you should be able to fit most other popular smartphone devices," Bethesda wrote. "As we wanted to stay faithful to the dimensions of the in-game model, any smartphones larger than the models listed will not fit inside the wearable device."

The good news is that the app will still run fine on oversized devices, so you could maybe build some kind of diorama based on fan-fic about how the Vault Dweller was eating pizza and his fingers got greasy, so he dropped his Pip-Boy and it broke and the screen fell out, and there it lies. The bad news, for those who want the Pip-Boy Edition but haven't got around to picking one up, is that Bethesda says its North American inventory is sold out. Information on European inventories is expected to be available next week.

Fallout 4 comes out on November 10.