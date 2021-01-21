How to carry over your saves to Hitman 3

Want to know how you can carry over previously unlocked content to Hitman 3? Now that Agent 47 is back in business, you may be wondering how you can carry over levels from Hitman and Hitman 2. In case you're not aware, IO Interactive's latest Hitman instalment lets you import levels from the previous two games—providing you own them, of course—allowing you to access these areas from the comfort of your Hitman 3 installation.

In fact, if you've played Hitman 2, you may already be familiar with the process, as it boasted a similar feature. Hitman 3 also has the added bonus of letting you transfer your progression from Hitman 2, though doing so will overwrite any progression within the current game, so make sure you do that before playing for the first time.

So, if you're ready to start the Hitman 3 carry over process, read on to find out everything you need to know.

Hitman 3 carry over saves: How to import your progression

Due to the popularity of the Hitman games, it's hardly surprising that the website that allows players to carry over progression from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3 is buckling under the pressure. Rest assured that IO Interactive is working on it and has issued a statement via Twitter:

If you're having trouble accessing the website, it's worth keeping an eye on IO's Twitter page for the latest details. Fingers crossed it will all be sorted soon.

Once IO's servers have picked themselves up off the floor, however, the process is fairly straightforward. Simply head to the official website, log in with your IO Interactive account and follow the instructions given. Don't forget, this process will overwrite any progression made in Hitman 3 so far. Once you've submitted an import request for your progression, give it at least an hour before launching the game and seeing if it worked. The website may still read your request as "pending" even though it's completed, so keep that in mind.

Update on progression carryover: We're processing thousands of players and getting more of you playing.If you complete the process and see that your request has 'failed', it will be placed in a queue on our end and processed. You can do no more.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cZxauCnzyIJanuary 20, 2021

How to import previous Hitman levels into Hitman 3

If you own Hitman 2 on any platform other than Epic Games Store, you won't be able to get the Hitman 2 Access Pass for free at this time. IO Interactive is working on a solution to that, so expect an update in the coming weeks. In the meantime, anyone wanting to play Hitman 2 levels in Hitman 3 can buy the Hitman 2 Access Pass at an 80 percent discount.

For the original Hitman 2016 levels, you'll currently need to either own the original Hitman on Epic Games Store or claim the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass that's available for free for the first ten days after Hitman 3's release. If that ten-day window has passed, the Access Pass is available to buy.

To add Access Passes, search for Hitman 3 in the Store and have a look at the Addons tab. You should see both items listed there and they'll either be available to download or purchase, depending on whether or not you own the associated game.