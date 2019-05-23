Intel's Core i5-9400F processor is just $150 right now

In case you missed it, Intel dropped the suggested retail price of the Core i5-9400F to $182 a while back. If that wasn't a sweet enough deal for you, the CPU has dropped in price even further, to just $149.99.

The 9400F has six cores (no Hyper-Threading), a boost clockspeed of up to 4.10 GHz and base clock of 2.9GHz (it should run at 3.9GHz on all cores, though), a TDP of 65W, and support for up to 128GB of memory. The 'F' means there's no integrated graphics support, so you absolutely need a dedicated GPU to get any kind of video output—just like with most of AMD's Ryzen processors.

You can buy the processor from the link below. Make sure to check you have a compatible motherboard before buying—any B360, H310, H370, Q370, Z370, or Z390 model should work.

