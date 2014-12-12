Intel NUC 2.0 images surface on official site

Today we get our first official look at the second generation of the Intel NUC, the company's line of miniature all-in-one PCs, thanks to a handful of system images posted on Intel's site.

The NUC (short for Next Unit of Computing) 2.0 will be powered by Intel Broadwell processors, Broadwell being the die-shrunk 14nm version of Intel's current-gen Haswell (Core i3, i5, and i7) processors. As LegitReviews points out, the image (see above) shows three different bodies that the NUC 2.0 will be available in. Two of the bodies appear to be 115mm x 111mm with a height of either 29.8mm or 48.5mm, sizes very similar to the existing models.

Both of these models appear to have two SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports as well as a headphone audio jack.

Another image shows what appears to be the NUC 2.0 "Rock Canyon" motherboard, which appears to have a SATA III 6Gbps header, a M.2 drive slot, and enough room to fit a 22x42, 22x60, or 22x80 M.2 SSD card. Dual channel memory slots offer enough room to install up to 16GB DDR3L in the system. The back panel sports two more USB 3.0 ports, mini HDMI, mini DisplayPort, and another port that could possibly be a TOSLINK fiber optic jack.

The NUC 2.0 models, as well as the Broadwell processor in general, are expected to hit market in Q1 2015. We may be seeing more of them at CES in January.