Intel gets a whole new look for Intel Xe, Tiger Lake, 2020 and beyond

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Intel) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Intel) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Intel) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Intel)

During the launch of its new 11th gen (Tiger Lake) mobile processors, Intel took a moment to unveil a complete rebranding of its entire stack. We knew something was on the cards, as some of the details were leaked a little while back, but we thought it might just be for its new Evo branding of Project Athena, but it's more than that.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

Basically everything is changing. From the main corporate logo through to all of its brands—from Xeon to Core, it's all getting a fresh makeover, which you can find in the gallery above. It's still clearly Intel, and in a way it's quite a subtle shift, but it does feel a bit cleaner (although the Intel Iris Xe graphics one is incredibly colourful, while all the others stick with the blues, whites, and blacks that we're used to).

As for the timing, the reasoning goes that this launch represents a generational change for the company. To be fair, Tiger Lake does look impressive—the gaming performance appears to represent a generational shift, especially for ultra thin and light notebooks.

This is only the third time that Intel has actually had a full rebrand, with the last being in 2006 when we got the swoosh around the familiar intel logo, and prior to that you had to go back to 1969 for the famous dropped e look.

Obviously a rebranding doesn't do much on its own, it's the products that really matter here, but Tiger Lake is a good sign that it might be getting back on track again. Here's hoping that its production problems are now behind it.