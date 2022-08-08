Intel gets serious with its Arc Pro A-series GPUs

Audio player loading…

In a surprising move given the state of the graphics market right now, Intel has unveiled its professional graphics card line-up (opens in new tab). Covering both mobile and workstations, the new Arc Pro GPUs are aimed squarely at professionals and will be looking to get the all-important certification from leading professional applications.

There are two desktop products for workstations, with the Arc Pro A40 (opens in new tab) being a single slot card and the more powerful Arc Pro A50 (opens in new tab) being a dual-slot offering. The A30M (opens in new tab) is aimed at the mobile space and offers similar performance to the A40, albeit with less local memory. The specs for these new GPUs are as follows:

Intel Arc Pro A40 Intel Arc Pro A50 Intel Arc Pro A30M (Mobile) Peak performance 3.5TFLOPs 4.8TFLOPs 3.5TFLOPs Xe-core 8x Ray Trace Cores 8x Ray Trace Cores 8x Ray Trace Cores Memory 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR5 Display outputs 4x mini-DP 1.4 4x mini-DP 1.4 Laptop specific Power 50W Peak Power 75W Peak Power 35–50W Peak Power

It's interesting that Intel is pushing the ray-tracing capabilities of these cards, although we don't actually know how these fair when compared to the Nvidia and AMD competition at this point. It also highlights the fact that its GPUs support AV1 hardware acceleration, which genuinely does look pretty sweet, but we need to see how this performs in person before getting too giddy about it.

The reason this is of interest to us PC gamers is that this is a serious move from Intel and one that isn't undertaken lightly—not only is getting the software accreditation for professional cards expensive, but it indicates that Intel is in this for the long haul. Given its Arc Alchemist GPUs are still currently only available in China, and the fact that it's clearly having issues with its legacy DX11 support (opens in new tab), you'd be forgiven for thinking that its new GPU launch wasn't exactly going to plan. This unveiling should reassure you that it's serious, even if it isn't directly related to the consumer GPUs we've been waiting for.

Well that and the fact that the successor to Alchemist, codenamed Battlemage, is already in the works. Plus, Intel has been ramping up info before the global release of its Arc Alchemist (opens in new tab) consumer GPUs recently. Its candid talks to camera have been refreshing, although at this point it'd be great if it just started shipping graphics cards.

There's no indication of pricing for these new "Pro" cards, or indeed when we'll be able to buy them, beyond a suitably vague "available starting later this year from leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners." Not that you'd want to buy such GPUs for gaming, as those drive optimizations do mean far higher price tags.