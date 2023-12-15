Insomniac Games has reportedly been hacked, with details of its upcoming Wolverine game included in the stolen data

According to a report from cyberdaily.au, Insomniac Games, the studio behind the Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank games, has been hacked by a ransomware group. The group, who call themselves Rhysida, provided proof that included a screenshot of Insomniac's upcoming Wolverine game as well as character art for various Marvel-owned characters.

More concerningly the hack also includes scans of passports belonging to both current and former Insomniac employees. They include a personal document belonging to voice actor Yuri Lowenthal, who provides the voice of Spider-Man in Insomniac's games. Internal emails and other confidential documents were also part of the hack.

Rhysida have given Insomniac a week to pay their ransom, but have also begun an auction for the full set of data that begins at 50 bitcoin, or $US2.1 million. "With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data," Rhysida reportedly wrote. "Open your wallets and be ready to buy exclusive data. We sell only to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner!"

A spokesperson for Insomniac's owner Sony provided a public statement in response. "We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack," they said. "We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] or Sony divisions have been impacted."