Inside 343 Industries' Halo museum

20 years worth of memorabilia on display in the heart of Halo country.
Where can you find a preserved supply of Halo 3-branded Mountain Dew Gamer Fuel, the life-size Master Chief armor used in a live action short film, and more Halo toys, figures, and statues than you ever knew existed? (The headline might be a giveaway). 343 Industries has been in charge of the Halo series for a decade now, and in that time it's built up quite a collection of Halo memorabilia in its Redmond, Washington office. There may be some diehard fans out there with even more stuff on-hand, but none of them give you a sticker that says "I visited the Halo museum," so this is basically the place.
Between interviews, 343 took me on a tour of the Halo museum, which keeps taking up more space on the studio's first floor. Once the Halo TV series comes out, who knows how much more space they'll need. Here are some of the highlights from the collection.
