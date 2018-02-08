Injustice 2 welcomes the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this month

The thought of Batman, Sub-Zero and the Teenage Mutant Hero, rather , Ninja Turtles starring in the same fighting game is enough to send child me's head spinning. As of February 20 (Feb 13 for Ultimate Edition owners) my formative dreams will be realised, as the Heroes in a Half Shell join Injustice 2's roster.

Turtle power!

With that, we're given a glimpse of how the anthropomorphous reptiles leverage different movesets, powers and special moves. In turn, players can tweak their character's loadouts and of course each fighter is assigned their unique weapon—be that a sword, bo staff, nunchakus or sai.

All the archetypal personalities are there, too: Leonardo is confident bordering on arrogance, Donatello is a posturing pain in the arse, Michelangelo is familiar with modern lingo like "ragequit", and Rafael is still the best turtle no matter what you or anyone else says. Fight me.

Again, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrive in Injustice 2 as a standalone purchase on February 20—for £11.99/your regional equivalent—or February 13 for Ultimate Edition or Ultimate Pack owners.

For more on the game Alex Donaldson billed "a great port of a brilliant fighter with a staggering amount of content beyond multiplayer brawling", check out PC Gamer's review .