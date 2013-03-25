Bat-ass: Infinite Crisis is a DC Comics MOBA from Turbine

Just about anything can be turned into a MOBA these days— gods , sequels , and even Gandalf . The spaghettified web of comic book worlds and their classic hero vs. villain pairings seems like a natural fit for the teamwork and ability synergy found in those games, and Turbine agrees, bridging characters from the DC comic books with MOBA mechanics in Infinite Crisis , which will be free to play later this year.

All it took, apparently, was a couple of rocks falling from the sky. The DC continuum is split into parallel worlds and universes, you see, and things go bonkers once the barriers between dimensions are torn asunder for do-gooders and evil-doers to freely hop over. From a practical viewpoint, that gives Turbine the go-ahead to continually fill Crisis with more of DC's character stable through updates.

Crisis will launch with 12 characters to choose from, all wielding the gadgets, energy beams, and fists that made them famous. Some of the launch lineup includes alternate versions of recognizable heroes and villains from nightmarish and steampunk worlds. Here's the roster: Nightmare Batman, Doomsday, Flash, Gaslight Batman, Gaslight Catwoman, Gaslight Joker, Green Lantern, Poison Ivy, Shazam, The Joker, Wonderwoman, and Zatana.

Infinite Crisis will release sometime this year. There's a debut trailer up as well as an official website where you can fill out a couple fields for a chance to participate in the beta.