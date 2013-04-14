2D Action-RPG Chasm heads to Kickstarter, drags a demo from its depths

Remember Chasm ? You have a terrible memory. Chasm is a rather promising sidescrolling Action-RPG, featuring Metroidvania elements and procedural generation - basically, the works. Back in January we mentioned that a demo and funding campaign were on their way at some point - and now that time has come. Discord Games are asking for $150,000 of your Kickstarter money to make the game happen; a fairly large sum, but this impressive demo may help them on their way.

With Chasm, Discord Games "are attempting to create an authentic retro experience similar to the games you remember. Chasm was heavily influenced by games like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and Diablo." That's a potent bunch of ingredients, so let's hope it comes together into something tasty. The solid, nostalgic demo is a good sign in that regard.

The five-person team have already raised over $25,000 of the $150,000 goal, and there are 28 days left for them to acquire the rest. If you've exhausted the demo and you need further convincing, here's a monsterific gameplay trailer from GDC.