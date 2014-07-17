Indie Pinata offers individual discounts on "curated" game collection

Another day, another indie game bundle, but the Indie Pinata is a little bit different. Put together by developer Crunching Koalas, it's a collection of games similar in one way or another to its recently released MouseCraft . But rather than gathering them all together into a single package, it offers individual discounts to every game in the list to anyone who buys, or already owns, at least one of them.

Say you already own, for example, MouseCraft. For the next nine days or thereabouts, that entitles you to fairly sharp discounts on Triple Town, The Bridge, 10,000,000, Super Splatters, Flockers, Dungeon Hearts, Jack Lumber, Contraption Maker and Monaco . In fact, owning any of the games in the list entitles you to discounts on all the others.

Crunching Koalas said the goal of the bundle is to make it easier for fans of particular games to pick out others they might like. "Thousands of games available on Steam make it difficult for enthusiasts of certain game genres to find games that they really enjoy," the studio explained. "Games we have chosen can be similar in terms of graphics, gameplay mechanics or general feel and we think that if anybody owns at least one title from our list, there's a high chance they will like every other game from our campaign."

It seems like a can't-lose proposition: Get discounts on games you may or may not want simply by owning (or buying) at least one game you actually do want. The Indie Pinata is live now and runs until 10 am PST on July 26; proper details can be found at indiepinata.com .