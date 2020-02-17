Icy MudRunner sequel SnowRunner comes skidding to an April release

Grab your snow chains and lock your differentials, SnowRunner is coming on April 28, 2020. This is the sequel to MudRunner , aka Spintires: MudRunner, and we first got a good look at it last summer as it—and the first game—cycled through several name changes. The game’s entry has just popped up on the Epic Games Store for an April release, with a Navistar 5000-MV in winterized digital camo as a pre-order bonus. There are also lovely new screenshots.

If those sentences were gibberish to you, that’s okay. MudRunner was one of those extremely PC-gaming culture things, a game about beautiful mud physics and the simulation of driving through them. It was quite fun. The sequel SnowRunner promises much bigger maps, more trucks—including licensed real-world brands—and the big upgrade of snowy environments. Which when you drive in them can become muddy, snowy environments which, sounds awful in the real world but pretty awesome in the game. You’ll also be able to customize your trucks with things like snow chains and raised exhaust pipes. It’ll be playable solo or with up to four people in co-op.

SnowRunner is developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Home Interactive . It’ll retail for $40 and be available on the Epic Games Store. You can check out the official website here.