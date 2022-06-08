IBM begins 'orderly wind-down' of its entire Russian operation, all staff to lose jobs

Audio player loading…

Global computing giant IBM announced on March 7 that, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it would suspend all business operations in Russia. A new letter sent to all IBM staff on May 30 by CEO Arvind Krishna has now been made public (opens in new tab) (thanks, engadget (opens in new tab)), in which he announces that IBM has come to the decision "to carry out an orderly wind-down of IBM's business in Russia."

Since March, IBM has continued to pay (opens in new tab) the Russian staff affected by the suspension of business. With this move, however, the entire workforce of IBM Russia will lose their jobs.

"This process will commence today and result in the separation of our local workforce," writes Krishna. "Our colleagues in Russia have, through no fault of their own, endured months of stress and uncertainty. We recognize that this news is difficult, and I want to assure them that IBM will continue to stand by them and take all reasonable steps to provide support and make their transition as orderly as possible."

Russia was a small part of IBM's global operations, accounting for around 0.5% of revenue in the last financial year: though IBM is so big that this still adds up to $300 million. Reuters estimates that the firm employed around 1,000 people in the region. The IBM Russia section of the company's website has been removed (opens in new tab).

Krishna's email ends: "We remain united in our hope for an end to this war and the restoration of peace."