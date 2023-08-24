I don't like RTS games but I loved Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, and you can get it for free right now

By Andy Chalk
published

The unexpectedly brilliant Deserts of Kharak injected new life into the moribund Homeworld series when it launched in 2016.

I didn't have much hope for Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak. Homeworld is an epic, star-spanning tale of survival and triumph amidst the blackness and mystery of interstellar space; Deserts of Kharak, on the other hand, is locked into a single dusty world by the combined forces of gravity and insufficient technological advancement. How could that possibly compare?

You can imagine my surprise, then, when Deserts of Kharak turned out to be really good: We gave it a very rare 90% score in our review, calling it "a great tactical RTS with all the gorgeous aesthetics and atmosphere of the original series."

The point of all this buildup is that Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak is now free for the week on the Epic Games Store, and it's not one to be missed. Even if you're not an RTS fan, it's worth your time: I am not an RTS fan, and Homeworld remains one of the most moving and memorable games I've ever played. For me, the mechanics are secondary: Homeworld is great because of its setting, its story, and its aesthetic. It's a remarkable story, remarkably well told.

"In spite of all the ways this could have gone horribly wrong, Deserts of Kharak succeeds on almost every count," we said in our review. "It's not only a terrific RTS that sets itself apart from the rest of the genre's recent games, but it's also an excellent Homeworld game that reinvents the series while also recapturing its magic."

Also, it's free right now, and honestly I don't think I should have to work this hard to sell you on a free game, but I am anyway because I really don't want you to miss this one. For the record, this is the first time Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak has been an Epic freebie, which makes it kind of a big deal too.

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak is free on the Epic Games Store until August 31—after that, the indie hit Cave Story+ will take its place.

