HyperX's new adorable gamer gear-themed pet toys are kind of paw-some

As you know, no better co-op gaming partner exists than man's best friend. So it only makes sense that your doggy games on the same gear as you. Well, not the same gear, but chewable plush dog toys inspired by HyperX's most popular accessories.

I had to do a double-take to ensure this wasn't a late April Fool's joke (opens in new tab) because the timing for strange products announced in April is always a little suspect. However, HyperX did actually partner with a pet toy company, P.L.A.Y., to create a line of plushy pet toys based on the HyperX Cloud Alpha headphones, Quadcast S microphone, Pulsefire mouse pads, and Alloy keyboards.

As you can see from the pricing, the doggy versions of PC gaming peripherals are relatively inexpensive and thankfully don't cost as much as the human versions of these products.

Cloud Arfa Gaming Headset – $15.90

Alloy Keybark Gaming Keyboard – $10.90

PAWdcast Microphone – $13.90

HyperX x P.L.A.Y. Toy Set in Gift Box (3 pieces) –$37.50

Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Medium) – $65.00

Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Large) – $79.00

HyperX sent over some samples I lent to our four-legged friend of the site, Sydney, to give them a test chew. Sydney's guardian says she's "obsessed" with the wearable Cloud Arfa headphones, a pretty glowing review for a dog toy.



"As pet lovers ourselves, we know how important it is to keep gamers (of all species) physically active and mentally stimulated," HyperX said in a press release "Our collaboration with P.L.A.Y. is a natural fit because, as we at HyperX like to say, WE’RE ALL GAMERS.”

All these plushies will be available on April 11 on the HyperX website, just in time to celebrate National Pet Day with your furry friends.