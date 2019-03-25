HyperX launches a flashy mic with built-in shock mount for $139

We've long considered the Blue Yeti to be the best microphone for streaming and gaming (for most people), but HyperX is making a bid for the position. On paper, its new QuadCast looks like a viable contender. It's also priced competitively at $139.99.

How it fares in practice will have to wait for another day, once we've gotten our hands on one put it through its paces. It looks promising, though. The QuadCast features a built-in shock mount to reduce vibration, and like the Yeti, it offers four polar patterns—stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional. There's also a built-in pop filter to reduce noise.

Red LED lighting makes the QuadCast stand out from the crowd. It also serves a purpose beyond the aesthetic appeal—it turns off when the mic is muted, which you can accomplish by tapping the top. Unfortunately, though, it can't otherwise be turned off.

The QuadCast offers adjustable gain by way of a dial on the bottom of the mic. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an included mount adapter that fits 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes for compatibility with most stands and boom arms.

HyperX has priced its QuadCast slightly higher than a Blue Yeti, which lists for $129.99 and typically streets for around $99. However, the built-in shock mount and pop filter add value to the package. If it performs as well as the Blue Yeti, HyperX could have a compelling solution on its hands.

The QuadCast is available now.