Hyper Light Drifter sails past Kickstarter goal, securing the ARPG's eventual existence

Normally I'm a paragon of caution and balance, especially when it comes to the unknown depths of pre-development game funding. But hot dang would you look at this thing ! Hyper Light Drifter has shades of Zelda, of course, but visually, there are also hints of gorgeously stylised games like Sword & Sworcery EP and Supergiant's Transistor. The project has also secured the talents of composer Disasterpeace, him what did the brillo Fez soundtrack. Naturally, the game has already shot past its funding goal.

"Hyper Light Drifter is a 2D Action RPG in the vein of the best 8-bit and 16-bit classics, with modernized mechanics and designs on a much grander scale," explains the Kickstarter page. "It plays like the best parts of A Link to the Past and Diablo, evolved: lightning fast combat, more mobility, an array of tactical options, more numerous and intelligent enemies, and a larger world with a twisted past to do it all in."

Originally targeting $27,000, the project has currently raised over $57,000 after a single day. That means we're well into stretch goal territory, with two down already, securing new environments, bosses and a New Game+ mode. Future goals include more Disasterpeace, and a co-op campaign.

More details are available on the Hyper Light Drifter Kickstarter page .