Humble Store launches a 2K Games weekend sale

The Humble Store has put every 2K game in its lineup, old and new, on sale for the weekend, for up to 83 percent off. I have no idea why it opted for that particular discount, but it's a pretty decent cut—and even better, for those of you who haven't played it, a copy of Spec Ops: The Line will be included free with every purchase.

The deepest reductions are reserved for the oldest games, obviously, but it's a good opportunity to play catch-up with stuff you may have missed in the past. BioShock: Infinite, Civilization V, and XCom: Enemy Unknown are 75 percent off, Borderlands 2 GOTY and The Darkness II are 80 percent off, Civilization: Beyond Earth is half-price, and Evolve, in both the Digital Deluxe and PC Monster Race editions, are 25 percent off.

Spec Ops: The Line is 80 percent off as well, dropping it to $6, but if that's the one game you're actually after in this sale, it's easy to get it for much less than that. It's free with all purchases, so just pick up Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete and blammo, you've got Spec Ops for $1.24. I'd normally feel a little guilty about pointing out this flaw in the Humble Store's otherwise masterful plan, but they're the ones who pointed it out to me in the press release. Credit where it's due and all that.

The Humble 2K Weekend Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PDT on March 31.