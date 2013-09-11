Humble Indie Bundle 9 is out: includes Fez, FTL, Mark of the Ninja and more

The Humble organisers aren't afraid of side-projects, but now that they've had their fill of stand-up comics and corporate overlords , they're returning back to the very source of their humility. The ninth Humble Indie Bundle has just gone live, and, in a move that shouldn't surprise anyone, it stars Polytron's gorgeous platformer Fez. You'll also find FTL, Mark of the Ninja, Trine 2, Brutal Legend and Eets Munchies.

Here's the basic breakdown:



Trine 2: The Complete Story

Mark of the Ninja

Eets Munchies (beta)

Brütal Legend*

*You're right, pedantic indie fan, Brütal Legend on consoles was published by EA. But Double Fine self-published for the PC version, so let's just go with it.

In addition to that, beating the average gets you Fez and FTL: Faster Than Light. The bundle also straight up admits that more games will be added soon, presumably because they've pulled that trick so often that it's no longer a surprise. If you beat the average at any point, you're guaranteed to get the added games as soon as they're revealed.

Also: pay-what-you-want, charity, contribution sliders, Steam keys, soundtracks. Look, there have been nine of these at this point, so you know what to expect. Details, as always, are available straight from the Humble store .

(And, since you're probably wondering: Eets Munchies is a "reimagining" of Klei Entertainment's first game, Eets. Look upon its trailer , and remember that this is the same studio that went on to make Shank.)