Humble Bundle pulls sales from Russia and Belarus, will launch a Ukraine support bundle

Details for the bundle to arrive "in the coming week."

Humble Bundle
Humble Bundle has suspended sales of all its products and bundles in Russia and Belarus following the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Like many in the world, we condemn the violent and unlawful invasion in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis it is causing," the company said in a statement posted to its Twitter. "Today we are suspending sales of all Humble products and Humble Games titles in Russia and Belarus." Humble also said it is "actively working" on a bundle that will see all proceeds go to charities to help aid Ukrainian refugees and victims, with details arriving "in the coming week."

It marks yet another figure in the games industry expressing support for Ukraine and condemning Russia's actions. This week alone has seen Bungie pull sales of Destiny 2, Sony blocking access to its PlayStation store, and the likes of Take-Two, Ubisoft and Bloober Team removing their games from sale in the country.

Rust and Garry's Mod developer Garry Newman took a slightly different route, massively hiking up the prices of the two games to deflect opportunism from the crash of the ruble—promising to donate payments from Russia to Ukraine support.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister has been pleading with the industry to take a stand and revoke support from Russia, including blocking sales of games, terminating esports events in the country and urging companies like Riot to close down their Russia offices.

