Humankind's cities can now be turned into gargantuan cakes

Humankind is celebrating its first anniversary by giving out hats and turning cities into giant cakes. This sounds like something Lex Luthor would do on his birthday, but who am I to judge? I just drink too much and cry about the inevitability of death.

These hats can be stuck on your custom avatar, and there are new hairstyles to choose from as well. More impressive is the project that allows you to turn your cities into giant celebratory treats. Would Carthage look better as a cake? That's up to historians to decide.

Old in-game events are also returning, so it's a good time to hop in and see what you've missed. By completing them, you can earn rewards like new avatars and player icons. And if you've played through them already, there's also something new: the 100 Years War scenario, where you'll fight the English as the Franks on a map of France.

Humankind has also released a couple of culture DLCs since we last checked in, adding a variety of Latin American and African cultures, along with new wonders, independent peoples and narrative events. I haven't spent much time with it since my Humankind review (opens in new tab), and there's not much in the DLCs beckoning me back, but I reinstalled it anyway because of course I want to make city-sized cakes. Technically it's just the city centre, but that's still quite a big dessert.

The anniversary event will run until August 22.