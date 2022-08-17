Humankind's cities can now be turned into gargantuan cakes

By published

That's one way to celebrate an anniversary.

A Humankind city after cake-ification
(Image credit: Sega)
Audio player loading…

Humankind is celebrating its first anniversary by giving out hats and turning cities into giant cakes. This sounds like something Lex Luthor would do on his birthday, but who am I to judge? I just drink too much and cry about the inevitability of death.

These hats can be stuck on your custom avatar, and there are new hairstyles to choose from as well. More impressive is the project that allows you to turn your cities into giant celebratory treats. Would Carthage look better as a cake? That's up to historians to decide. 

Old in-game events are also returning, so it's a good time to hop in and see what you've missed. By completing them, you can earn rewards like new avatars and player icons. And if you've played through them already, there's also something new: the 100 Years War scenario, where you'll fight the English as the Franks on a map of France. 

Humankind has also released a couple of culture DLCs since we last checked in, adding a variety of Latin American and African cultures, along with new wonders, independent peoples and narrative events. I haven't spent much time with it since my Humankind review (opens in new tab), and there's not much in the DLCs beckoning me back, but I reinstalled it anyway because of course I want to make city-sized cakes. Technically it's just the city centre, but that's still quite a big dessert. 

The anniversary event will run until August 22. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog. 
See comments